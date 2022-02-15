The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The C Samet Beach Resort, located in Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The C Samet Beach Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Samet. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, private beach, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, The C Samet Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Samet.