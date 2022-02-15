PHUKET TEST & GO

The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.5
通过
562条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The C Samet Beach Resort, located in Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The C Samet Beach Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Samet. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, private beach, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, The C Samet Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Samet.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The C Samet Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

22 Moo 4 Ao vongduen , Pae, Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU