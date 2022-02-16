PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bridge Residence Hotel - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.3
通过
664条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Kanchanaburi, look no further than The Bridge Residence Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Kanchanaburi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Bridge Residence Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Kanchanaburi.

如果您是The Bridge Residence Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Bridge Residence Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

263/6 Maenamkwai Road T. Thamakam Maung District, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

