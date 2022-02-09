PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东南海滩极乐酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
3229条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 0
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 1
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 2
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 3
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 4
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

只需从酒店步行下来，您就会步入广受欢迎的芭东海滩的沙滩上。从这里，您不仅靠近海滩，而且靠近普吉岛最受欢迎的目的地所提供的所有购物和娱乐场所。岛上有潜水、浮潜和其他各种水上运动——其中许多可以通过酒店内的旅游咨询台安排。陆地上的热门活动包括打高尔夫球和在适合所有预算的豪华水疗中心闲逛。酒店的所有客房都俯瞰游泳池、远处的海滩和令人叹为观止的日落。 Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong 确实如其名字所描述的那样——芭东繁忙中的一处宁静之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭东南海滩极乐酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东南海滩极乐酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

40 Thaveewong Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

海珍珠海滩度假村
8.8

1 评论
฿-1
芭东梅林酒店
7.9

541 评论
฿-1
普吉岛假日度假酒店
8.7

2348 评论
฿-1
芭东海景酒店
7.8

640 评论
฿-1
拉玛布林度假村
8.1

715 评论
฿-1
帕里帕斯芭东度假村
8.3

1882 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东迪瓦娜广场酒店
8.4

915 评论
฿-1
普吉岛阿玛瑞酒店
8.9

1962 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU