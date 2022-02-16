PHUKET TEST & GO

The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.1
通过
1006条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) is located on 40 acres of beachfront in Klongson Bay. Beautiful Thai villas and suites, surrounded by green tropical gardens and ocean views, are set adjacent to a 30-meter long swimming pool. The resort is located in a remote area, making it perfect for a romantic getaway or even a honeymoon. Koh Chang can be reached from Bangkok directly by plane, taking only 45 minutes, or 5 hours by car. The private paradise nestles with nature and boasts the luxuriousness of a 4-star hotel resort and its facilities. Virgin forest, tropical fruit trees, and Thai architecture share the same space in peace and harmony. The marvelous in-house restaurant offers mouthwatering dishes, while the pool bar serves up light snacks, tropical juices, and exotic cocktails. The moment you step into The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus), you will be welcomed by courteous staff that will be on hand to help whenever you are in need.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

29 Moo 3, Chang Island District, Trat Province, Klong Son, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU