The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) is located on 40 acres of beachfront in Klongson Bay. Beautiful Thai villas and suites, surrounded by green tropical gardens and ocean views, are set adjacent to a 30-meter long swimming pool. The resort is located in a remote area, making it perfect for a romantic getaway or even a honeymoon. Koh Chang can be reached from Bangkok directly by plane, taking only 45 minutes, or 5 hours by car. The private paradise nestles with nature and boasts the luxuriousness of a 4-star hotel resort and its facilities. Virgin forest, tropical fruit trees, and Thai architecture share the same space in peace and harmony. The marvelous in-house restaurant offers mouthwatering dishes, while the pool bar serves up light snacks, tropical juices, and exotic cocktails. The moment you step into The Aiyapura Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus), you will be welcomed by courteous staff that will be on hand to help whenever you are in need.