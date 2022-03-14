普吉岛塔夫棕榈海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
普吉岛很少有酒店可以将普吉岛最著名的海滩卡隆海滩 500 米。普吉岛塔夫棕榈海滩度假村就是其中之一。该物业不仅位于海滨，而且还是一个真正的海滨豪华度假村。普吉岛塔夫棕榈海滩度假村拥有四个巨大的游泳池、四个巨大的水滑梯、12 英亩的热带和植物雨林花园、儿童俱乐部、一个动物中心，以及六种餐饮选择，包括泳池酒吧、甜点和咖啡店、面包店、那不勒斯披萨小酒馆，以及国际和泰国融合美食！如果您正在寻找终极奢华的普吉岛假期，那么您来对地方了。