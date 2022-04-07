请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
这家舒适的精品店四周环绕着风景优美的绿色植物和考拉克未受破坏的自然风光，确保在温馨的氛围中提供最大的舒适度和隐私。短短五分钟的步行将带您到达原始沙滩，客人可以在那里手拿鸡尾酒放松一下，或者选择传统的按摩，就在平静的海浪声中。除了原始的原始海滩外，该镇还以其国家公园、美丽的风景、潜水中心、高尔夫球场以及许多水上活动而闻名。由 14 栋独特的别墅组成，内部采用传统的泰式建筑风格，清新的气息，如鲜花和良好的光线接收。为了让每位客人住得舒适，所有客房均配备空调、书桌、吹风机和网络连接。 ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa (SHA Plus+) 提供咖啡店、洗衣服务/干洗服务、餐厅、客房服务、保险箱、酒店/机场接送服务和旅游服务等额外的舒适设施。
便利设施/功能
- Free toiletries
- Bathrobe
- Safety deposit box
- Bidet
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Fireplace
- Bath or shower
- Hardwood or parquet floors
- Towels
- Linen
- Cleaning products
- Hypoallergenic
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Private entrance
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Mosquito net
- Telephone
- Satellite channels
- Microwave
- Hairdryer
- Fan
- DVD player
- Towels/sheets (extra fee)
- CD player
- Electric kettle
- Outdoor furniture
- Cable channels
- Wardrobe or closet Toaster
- Dining area
- Dining table
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Toilet paper
- Baby safety gates
- Hand sanitiser
