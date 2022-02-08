PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
通过
58条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 0
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 1
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 2
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 3
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 4
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 5
+4 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS is located in the centre of Bang Niang. The Swiss management team offers clean and comfortable rooms with air conditioning and free WiFi. It is 50 metres to the big market plaza and a 10-minute walk to a beach. Free parking is provided. The property is a 30-minute drive to Khao Sok National Park. Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive away. Nicely furnished rooms are fitted with tiled flooring. Each room features a TV and a refrigerator. Shower facilities are included in an en suite bathroom. Selected rooms come with an electric kettle. Beverages are served at the bar and dishes can be sampled at the Thai-Life Restaurant. Guests can also experience local delicacies at local dining outlets located next to the property.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS
查看所有评论

地址/地图

67/51 Moo 5, Khukkak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
拉贝拉考拉克
9.2

1770 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
X10 考拉克度假村
9.2

365 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU