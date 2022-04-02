PHUKET TEST & GO

泰国卡马拉海滨酒店 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
142条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 0
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 1
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 2
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 3
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 4
Thai Kamala Beach Front Hotel - Image 5
+18 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Thai Kamala Beach Front - 全海景且靠近海滩。

欢迎来到泰国卡马拉海滨（3 星），对于那些在普吉岛度假期间正在寻找靠近海滩的住宿地点的人，我们向您推荐泰卡马拉海滨。我们的酒店享有美丽的海景；酒店位于卡马拉海滩前，非常适合放松身心。除了海滩景色，我们的优势之一是酒店很安静，无论您是和爱人、一群朋友还是商务出差；我们欢迎并以合理的价格为您提供最好的服务。

一旦您进入，您将看到一个美丽的大堂，我们友好的接待员和客户服务人员将提供迎宾饮品和冷毛巾，24 小时随时准备提供服务。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是泰国卡马拉海滨酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 泰国卡马拉海滨酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

93 หมู่3 กมลา กะทู้ Phuket 83120

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

在卡马拉酒店
8.9

130 评论
฿-1
棕榈卡马拉
8.5

239 评论
฿-1
太阳之翼卡马拉海滩
8.5

562 评论
฿-1
普吉岛佩拉度假村
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
西耶纳角美食别墅酒店
8.4

3640 评论
฿-1
卡马拉海滩公寓
8

29 评论
฿-1
普吉岛凯悦度假村
8.1

873 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU