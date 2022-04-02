Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Thai Kamala Beach Front - 全海景且靠近海滩。
欢迎来到泰国卡马拉海滨（3 星），对于那些在普吉岛度假期间正在寻找靠近海滩的住宿地点的人，我们向您推荐泰卡马拉海滨。我们的酒店享有美丽的海景；酒店位于卡马拉海滩前，非常适合放松身心。除了海滩景色，我们的优势之一是酒店很安静，无论您是和爱人、一群朋友还是商务出差；我们欢迎并以合理的价格为您提供最好的服务。
一旦您进入，您将看到一个美丽的大堂，我们友好的接待员和客户服务人员将提供迎宾饮品和冷毛巾，24 小时随时准备提供服务。