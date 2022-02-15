BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
通过
180条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Tara Park Resotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The property lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tara Park Resotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Tara Park Resotel is home to 39 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, linens. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Tara Park Resotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

5/55 Rangsit-Nakhonnayok Rd, Klong 3, Tambon Bang Yi To, Amphoe Tanyaburi, Rangsit, Bangkok, Thailand, 12130

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Don Muang Hotel
8.1

2646 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU