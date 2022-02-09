塔诺特别墅山 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tanote Villa Hill 在涛岛的运动、浪漫和海滩区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 5 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。休息和放松的天堂，酒店将提供全面更新，距离城市的众多景点仅几步之遥，如 Ao Tanot 湾、Calypso Diving Koh Tao、Laem Thian。塔诺特别墅山酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁服务、自助洗衣店、私人登记入住/退房服务、出租车服务。 Tanote Villa Hill 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、拖鞋只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店提供远足径、浮潜、热水浴池、私人海滩、温泉浴等精彩的休闲设施，让您的住宿体验真正难忘。无论您出于何种原因来访涛岛，Tanote Villa Hill 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

