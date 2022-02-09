PHUKET TEST & GO

塔诺特别墅山 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.7
通过
306条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Tanote Villa Hill 在涛岛的运动、浪漫和海滩区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 5 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。休息和放松的天堂，酒店将提供全面更新，距离城市的众多景点仅几步之遥，如 Ao Tanot 湾、Calypso Diving Koh Tao、Laem Thian。塔诺特别墅山酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁服务、自助洗衣店、私人登记入住/退房服务、出租车服务。 Tanote Villa Hill 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、拖鞋只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店提供远足径、浮潜、热水浴池、私人海滩、温泉浴等精彩的休闲设施，让您的住宿体验真正难忘。无论您出于何种原因来访涛岛，Tanote Villa Hill 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

如果您是塔诺特别墅山的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
20/3 M.3 Tanote Bay, Tanote Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

