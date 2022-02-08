HUA HIN TEST & GO

Tandeaw View - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
通过
44条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Tandeaw View - Image 0
Tandeaw View - Image 1
Tandeaw View - Image 2
Tandeaw View - Image 3
Tandeaw View - Image 4
Tandeaw View - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Tandeaw View is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Situated only 5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tandeaw View ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, laundromat to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Tandeaw View is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

地址/地图

39/20 Huay-Mongkol Road Hua Hin , Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

附近的Test & Go酒店

