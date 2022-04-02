HUA HIN TEST & GO

Takiab Beach Resort - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
7.4
通过
362条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 0
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 1
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 2
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 3
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 4
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 5
+9 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated between Hua Hin and Takiab Beach, the location is a firm favorite with the Thai royal family and many of Bangkok’s rich and famous. The four-story contemporary building is a few minutes' walk from the center of Hua Hin and the beach. Hotel facilities include a travel desk, golf service, swimming pool, and coffee shop. In close proximity to the hotel resides an abundance of seafood restaurants and chilled out bars. All of the rooms at this resort are both spacious and clean, coming equipped with an array of modern conveniences to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Takiab Beach Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Takiab Beach Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

33/5 - 6 Baan Huadon, Soi Ao Huadon 7, Nongkae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110 091-7809320

合作伙伴酒店

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8

232 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU