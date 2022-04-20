PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7.9
通过
118条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 0
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 1
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 2
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 3
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 4
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 5
+40 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

地址/地图

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

