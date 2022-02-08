PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
通过
988条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Enjoy the beauty of Pattaya’s sunset at this vibrant hotel. Those who come to experience the lively lifestyle of this seaside city will enjoy Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), which offers a wide selection of rooms catering to your preference. Those who love Thai cuisine, seafood, and Chinese delights will enjoy the different tastes at the hotel’s restaurants, located right on the beachfront for guests to enjoy the natural views of the ocean. You will never be bored because of the numerous activities offered here, from a swimming pool by the beach and a Crystal Lake Dip Pool located in the garden to fascinating leisure activities such as sailing and golfing. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

89/5 Sunset Berach Soi Najomtien 52, K.m. 162.5, Sukhumvit Rd., Najomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8

648 评论
฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU