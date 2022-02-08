Summit Windmill Golf Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+)Take everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+). Need a few things? Located conveniently 7.1 km from Train Night Market, Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+) provides easy access to general goods and shopping.Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+) include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as daily newspaper, television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms. For sophisticated relaxation, be sure to visit the executive lounge.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel.Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and spa. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have fun without traveling far, by taking advantage of the mini golf course and golf course on site at Summit Windmill Golf Residence (SHA Plus+).Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 99% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 97% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 99% of other accommodations in Bangkok.