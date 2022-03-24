PHUKET TEST & GO

糖码头度假村 - 航海 - 卡塔海滩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
994条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的一家交通便利的酒店，那么糖码头度假村 - 航海 - 卡塔海滩就是您的最佳选择。这家四星级酒店距机场仅 45 公里，可轻松抵达。对于观光选择和当地景点，无需远眺，因为酒店靠近普吉岛冲浪、普吉岛冲浪之家和小卡塔海滩。糖码头度假村 - 航海 - 卡塔海滩竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、地毯、镜子、拖鞋、沙发。您可以全天享受健身中心和室外游泳池的轻松氛围。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，那么让糖码头度假村 - 航海 - 卡塔海滩成为您的家外之家。

地址/地图

2/4 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

