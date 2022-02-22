保持健康和生活方式度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort 是普吉岛首屈一指的健身度假村，也是我们 1,000 平方米健身中心 Stay Fit 的所在地。被认为是亚洲最好的健身房之一，Stay Fit 由三层楼的顶级 Life Fitness 力健设备组成。每天选择团体课程，从瑜伽和力量训练到有趣的 Station 10 高强度间歇训练课程，这是 Stay Wellbeing 和 Lifestyle Resort 独有的计划。团体课程由我们的专业教练教授，适合所有级别的学员。Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort 距离拉威和奈汉海滩仅几分钟路程，提供从小型套房到私人泳池别墅的豪华住宿。客人将在我们的 2 间餐厅、Fresca Kitchens & Deli 和 Stay Green Café 享受 5 星级用餐体验，那里提供素食选择。客房服务营业至深夜。在您的休息时间，在我们四个游泳池中的一个周围休息，或在 Stay Green Pool Bar 享用招牌鸡尾酒。免费往返穿梭巴士服务全天从酒店到奈汉和拉威海滩。客房和公共区域提供免费无线网络连接。提供现点现做的单点菜单自助餐。在普吉岛的 Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort 探索天堂。

