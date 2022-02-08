斯里苏克桑特度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于海滨，拥有 115 间客房，每间都配备了丰富的设施和现代便利设施。为满足家庭和情侣的需求，客人可以一边喝冰镇饮料一边欣赏日落，还可以在内部咖啡店享用一些传统的泰国美食。酒店设施包括游泳池、旅游咨询台和医生服务。 Srisuksant 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 距机场 32 公里，距甲米镇及其众多餐厅、商店和酒吧仅几步之遥。每间客房均设有可欣赏花园或大海美景的私人露台，是享受甲米未受破坏的大自然的理想场所。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) 就是您的不二之选。

