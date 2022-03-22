PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Srichada Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.7
通过
553条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Srichada Hotel - Image 0
Srichada Hotel - Image 1
Srichada Hotel - Image 2
Srichada Hotel - Image 3
Srichada Hotel - Image 4
Srichada Hotel - Image 5
+6 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Srichada Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. The hotel lies 0.1Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Mark One Tailor, The Best Tailor, Khao Lak View Point. At Srichada Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Srichada Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

5/9 moo 7, khuk khak, takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

