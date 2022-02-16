PHUKET TEST & GO

Sook Hotel - Ranong Sandbox Hotel

Ranong
9.4
通过
452条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Sook Hotel - Image 0
Sook Hotel - Image 1
Sook Hotel - Image 2
Sook Hotel - Image 3
Sook Hotel - Image 4
Sook Hotel - Image 5
Sook HotelThe facilities and services provided by Sook Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Ranong. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Sook Hotel. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Sook Hotel include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and instant coffee. Sook Hotel also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doTo fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Sook Hotel. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 95% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.This hotel scores higher than 96% of accommodations in the city for its location.

地址/地图

Ruangrat, Ranong City Center, Ranong, Thailand, 85000

