Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
1432条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 0
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 1
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 2
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 3
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 4
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 5
Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Somerset Ekamai Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Whatever your purpose of visit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

22/1 Ekamai Soi 2, Sukhumvit 63 Road, Phra Khanong Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

