SO/ BANGKOK - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
1890条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in downtown Bangkok, this ideal address offers a 30-story urban design, created by a renowned Thai architect and five Thai interior designers linked to French elegance by Monsieur Christian Lacroix. SO/ BANGKOK - inspired by the five elements of water, earth, wood, metal, and fire - proposes easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. It is a few minutes to the Embassy of France, Embassy of Malaysia, Embassy of Germany, Lumpini Park, and entertainment districts, with easy access to the Lumpini MRT station and Saladaeng BTS station. Guests of SO/ BANGKOK may be enriched with on-site features like meeting facilities, a nightclub, room service, bar, and tours. Fitness enthusiasts may unwind after a hard day with the hotel’s top-class recreational facilities such as the outdoor pool, massage parlor, gym, sauna, and spa. SO/ BANGKOK is ideal for all travelers to Bangkok who seek a relaxed and hassle-free stay.

地址/地图

2 North Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

