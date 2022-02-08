CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.4
通过
929条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 0
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 1
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 2
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 3
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 4
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Sleep Guesthouse. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sleep Guesthouse offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Sleep Guesthouse is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sleep Guesthouse的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sleep Guesthouse
查看所有评论

地址/地图

26/1 Moon Muang Rd., Soi 7, T.Sripoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU