Six Senses Yao Noi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 5-star eco-friendly property, Six Senses Yao Noi is on the picturesque island of Koh Yao Noi - between Phuket and Krabi. In addition to the water sports, this property can also organize a customized boat and bicycle tours. Guests also have access to an extensive movie and music library, and if you so wish, you can partake in a Thai cooking class before you head home. The resort only consists of private pool villas which have been constructed while keeping the natural vegetation intact. A stay at the resort is not complete without at least one trip to the exclusive spa, where treatments only include natural products. The guest relations managers are on hand at all times to make sure all your requests are met for a perfectly customized vacation at Six Senses Yao Noi.

地址/地图

56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

