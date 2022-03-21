苏梅岛六善酒店 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家彻底而浪漫的酒店位于苏梅岛北端的缓坡岬角周围，确保最大程度的隐私以及泰国湾的壮丽景色。苏梅岛六善酒店的别墅以现代风格设计，设有连接浴室和门廊区。在 66 栋别墅中，52 栋设有私人无边泳池，保持与世隔绝的感觉。除了舒适的住宿环境外，客人还可以尽情享受酒店内的各种娱乐设施——无论是日出时的瑜伽、深度放松的水疗护理、在别墅的私人甲板上晒太阳，还是去品酒，在其中一个泰国烹饪课程中尝试您的手，或前往探索岛上许多美食的一日游。当您选择苏梅岛六善酒店度过下一个假期时，再也不用担心不得不动一动手指，您的每一个要求都会得到满足。