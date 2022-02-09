BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
1305条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the heart of Bangkok, this business hotel is in the Ploenchit area. Guests will have easy access to the Ratchaprasong shopping district and a number of entertainment hubs in downtown Bangkok. Each of the well-appointed accommodation units at this beautiful hotel are marvelously furnished with all contemporary amenities to reflect the relaxing and working environment. At the hotel’s excellent on-site restaurant, guests can round off the bustling day of work and relish delectable meals as well as share a casual conversation with friends or family. This elegant property offers well-appointed and spacious conference and meeting rooms, fully furnished for meetings, conventions, exhibitions, concerts, and other social events. Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, with the personalized services as well as contemporary accommodation, will surely take care of guests for an upgrading life experience at a reasonable cost.

地址/地图

53 Wittayu Rd, Lumpini, Pratuwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

