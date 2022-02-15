BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
1510条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 0
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 1
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 2
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 3
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 4
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG is an epitome of elegant city living. Located on Saladaeng Soi 1, this 5-star property is far enough from the bustling restaurant area to ensure a quiet sleep, but close enough to walk home from dinner. The property provides a private van service to drop guests at the Saladaeng sky train station. The subway station and Lumpini Park are only 600 meters away. This 19-story building includes the renowned Seven Eden Spa, gym, outdoor swimming pool, playground area, business center, meeting rooms, karaoke rooms and the famous Liquid Bar and Café. For a thoroughly relaxing and wonderful stay, make the Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG your accommodation of choice.

地址/地图

27 Soi Saladaeng 1, Silom Rd., Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

