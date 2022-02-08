BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
通过
7098条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 0
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 1
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 2
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 3
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 4
Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just two kilometers from the international airport, this hotel makes for an excellent place to rest between flights. This is also an excellent place to stay if you are attending expos at BITEC Exhibition Hall which can be easily accessed from here. An on-site restaurant, beer garden, and shuttle service between the airport are some of the facilities on offer at this property. All rooms are spacious, air conditioned, and come with wireless access and satellite channels. Clean and affordable, Sinsuvarn Airport Suite is one of the many excellent accommodation choices close to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sinsuvarn Airport Suite的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sinsuvarn Airport Suite
查看所有评论

地址/地图

73 Soi Latkrabang 30, On-Nut Latkrabang Rd., Latkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3

187 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU