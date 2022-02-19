PHUKET TEST & GO

Sino Hostel @ Kata - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
105条评论进行评分
更新于 February 19, 2022
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 0
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 1
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 2
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 3
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 4
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Sino Hostel @ Kata as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Sino Hostel @ Kata is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sino Hostel @ Kata的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sino Hostel @ Kata
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Thanon Kata, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奥佐普吉岛
9.1

70 评论
฿-1
桃山度假村
7.7

510 评论
฿-1
普吉岛旋律酒店
8.5

370 评论
฿-1
超越卡伦度假村
8.4

943 评论
฿-1
梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
班圣特罗佩别墅
7.5

6 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU