BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siamaze Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
1309条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Siamaze Hostel - Image 0
Siamaze Hostel - Image 1
Siamaze Hostel - Image 2
Siamaze Hostel - Image 3
Siamaze Hostel - Image 4
Siamaze Hostel - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, Siamaze Hostel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are The Street, Mansion 7 Shopping Center, Huay Kwang Night Bazaar. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Siamaze Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, family room. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, linens, locker, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Siamaze Hostel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Siamaze Hostel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Siamaze Hostel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

90 Soi Ratchada 17 Ratchada Pisek Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3

32 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU