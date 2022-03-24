BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
通过
2554条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious property is ideally located for shoppers, being directly behind the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers comfortable accommodation right in the heart of the vibrant city. Providing a selection of 401 well-appointed guestrooms, each features a spacious balcony and Wi-Fi Internet access. For a rejuvenating experience, the spa offers a variety of treatments and massages for all guests to take advantage of. Not only is it a choice appealing to leisure travelers, but business travelers as well, with meeting rooms nicely presented and well-equipped. As for dining, on-site restaurants present European and contemporary Thai cuisine. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok ensures a convenient stay due to its location and high quality services.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

991/9 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3

32 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU