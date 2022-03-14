苏梅岛喜来登度假酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
苏梅岛喜来登度假村位于小查汶，是游客的热门选择。距市中心仅两公里，15 分钟即可到达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。简而言之，您对万豪酒店的所有服务和便利设施都让您宾至如归。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店提供无线网络连接、24 小时前台、24 小时客房服务、残疾客人设施和行李寄存服务。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。所有客房均配有叫醒服务、空调、阳台/露台和迷你吧。您可以全天享受小查汶海滩、健身中心、两个室外游泳池和一个儿童俱乐部的轻松氛围。苏梅岛喜来登度假酒店是前往苏梅岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。