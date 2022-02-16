PHUKET TEST & GO

Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.2
更新于 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Ko Kood and with Ao Tapao Beach reachable within 1.2 km, Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 offers a tour desk, rooms, a restaurant, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Rooms are equipped with a balcony with views of the sea. All guest rooms at the resort come with a seating area. At Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus, all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom. Continental and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at the accommodation. Guests at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Kood, like snorkelling. Ao Noi Beach is 1.7 km from the resort, while Klong Chao Bay is 2.1 km from the property.

如果您是Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

20/3 Moo 2 Tambol Kohkood,Amphur Kohkoodkoh kood, Ao Yai Ki, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

