Seoulsiam Resort - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
3.7
通过
9条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 0
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 1
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 2
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 3
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 4
Seoulsiam Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Prachinburi, you'll feel right at home at Seoulsiam Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Promyothee Golf Club. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Prachinburi hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, family room, restaurant. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television, satellite/cable TV, shower to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Seoulsiam Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Prachinburi.

156 Moo 19 Pakchong, City Center, Prachinburi, Thailand, 30130

