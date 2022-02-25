考拉克海景度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Seaview Resort Khao Lak (SHA Plus+) 坐落在郁郁葱葱的绿色山脉和安达曼海迷人的翠蓝色海水之间，是一个热带天堂，是任何旅行者的完美选择。度假村距普吉国际机场不到一小时车程，靠近泰芒海滩高尔夫球场、Thap Lamu 高尔夫球场和连接斯米兰群岛的码头。为所有客人提供梦想假期的机会，无论您喜欢在未受污染的美丽海滩上放松、体验独特的水疗护理，还是在海洋奇观中潜水。共有197间豪华客房，其中包括1间皇家行政泳池别墅、7间皇家泳池别墅、2间皇家别墅、27间豪华泳池别墅和3间无障碍客房。面向原始安达曼海的海滨游泳池和热带森林中的大型自由形态游泳池营造出田园诗般的度假胜地。海滨餐厅提供国际自助餐、新鲜海鲜、泰国美食和点菜菜单。外汇、保姆服务、商店、洗衣服务、旅游柜台、汽车租赁、游戏室和安全服务都可供客人使用。当您在考拉克 (SHA Plus+) 海景度假村预订时，请选择您的停留日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。

