萨里拉亚别墅及套房酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Sareeraya Villas & Suites Hotel 位于岛上较安静的北侧，靠近机场和受欢迎的查汶海滩。岛上很容易导航——最好租一辆摩托车——或者你也可以轻松地跳上嘟嘟车带你到下一个目的地。酒店的客人还可以在退潮时步行到离岸岛屿，当沙洲变得通航时。享受新鲜的海鲜和其他同样美味的菜肴，俯瞰海滩，或者更私密的一餐，白天或晚上的任何时间都可以在您的房间内订购。岛上提供从潜水到皮划艇的各种水上运动。对于那些希望留在陆地上的人来说，这里有几个高尔夫球场、世界一流的水疗中心和运动项目，让您忙个不停。如果您在满月期间旅行，您不应错过附近以满月派对而闻名的帕岸岛之旅。在异国情调的环境中提供个性化的服务是 Sareeraya 别墅及套房酒店向客人承诺的。