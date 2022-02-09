PHUKET TEST & GO

苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
通过
1589条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 0
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 1
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 2
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 3
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 4
Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Image 5
+22 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这个非常白蓝相间的度假村有一种非常地中海的感觉。位于查汶海滩 (Chaweng Beach)，客人可以享受 200 米长的沙滩和海洋。由于潜水和浮潜是每个人都必须参加的活动，因此度假村内设有经过认证的潜水中心，提供初级到高级 PADI 课程。或者，您可以前往环岛游、观光、蹦极或进行丛林徒步旅行。经过一天的活动后，您可以前往水疗中心放松身心，尽情享受热石按摩或香薰按摩。别致的苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村会让您想延长您在苏梅岛的逗留时间。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

17 Moo 3 Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

OZO 查汶苏梅岛
8.7

1188 评论
฿-1
班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1073 评论
฿-1
孟苏梅岛温泉度假村
8.6

855 评论
฿-1
阿玛瑞苏梅岛
8.6

1152 评论
฿-1
皇家孟苏梅岛别墅
8.4

673 评论
฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa 苏梅岛
8.3

606 评论
฿-1
阿玛琳苏梅酒店
7.6

241 评论
฿-1
小天堂度假村
8.5

190 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU