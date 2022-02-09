苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

这个非常白蓝相间的度假村有一种非常地中海的感觉。位于查汶海滩 (Chaweng Beach)，客人可以享受 200 米长的沙滩和海洋。由于潜水和浮潜是每个人都必须参加的活动，因此度假村内设有经过认证的潜水中心，提供初级到高级 PADI 课程。或者，您可以前往环岛游、观光、蹦极或进行丛林徒步旅行。经过一天的活动后，您可以前往水疗中心放松身心，尽情享受热石按摩或香薰按摩。别致的苏梅岛度假村海滩度假村会让您想延长您在苏梅岛的逗留时间。

