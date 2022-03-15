SAMUI TEST & GO

苏梅岛查汶天堂酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
通过
331条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 0
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 1
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 2
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 3
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 4
Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家海滨酒店位于查汶 (Chaweng) 较安静的一端，是一处田园诗般的地方，距离市中心也近在咫尺。苏梅岛查汶海滩天堂酒店位于查汶海滩更宁静的尽头，步行 10 分钟即可到达所有餐厅、酒吧和海滩娱乐中心的主要地带。酒店为那些希望远离查汶市中心的人群，但又希望靠近所有热点的客人提供宁静的住宿环境。酒店门前的海滩区更加宁静，人潮少得多，因为这里不提供水上运动，非常适合游泳和闲逛，尤其适合有小孩的家庭。 Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel 最近进行了全面翻新，并提供海滨水疗中心和扩展的海滨餐厅。使用我们安全的在线表格在苏梅岛查汶天堂酒店进行预订，只需输入您的日期并点击，即可轻松预订。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是苏梅岛查汶天堂酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 苏梅岛查汶天堂酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

49 Moo 3 Chaweng-Choengmon Road, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

第一平房海滩度假村
7.4

642 评论
฿-1
第一住宅酒店
7.6

735 评论
฿-1
香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2

1106 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU