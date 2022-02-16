Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The resort's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is ready to serve your most specific needs. A selection of food types including halal options is available for guests with dietary restrictions. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The resort even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Samed Hideaway Resort (SHA Extra Plus) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the solarium. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like snorkeling and diving. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's facilities score higher than 81% of accommodations in the city.