SALA 苏梅岛曾蒙海滩 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

SALA 苏梅岛曾蒙海滩

9.1
通过
1077条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

SALA Samui Choengmon Beach 是一家位于曾蒙海滩的优雅度假村，是五星级奢华的缩影，拥有个性化和私密的环境。 SALA Samui Choengmon 海滩距离苏梅岛机场、波普古朴的渔人村以及查汶海滩的购物和夜生活区仅 10 分钟路程。度假村将传统泰式建筑与现代设施和便利设施和谐地融合在一起，营造出舒适、轻松的氛围。友好的工作人员致力于为客人提供专业的服务。度假村拥有一流的设施和沿酒店 80 米的白色沙滩，非常适合家庭和寻求浪漫之旅的人。大多数住宿提供一个私人游泳池和迷人的露天浴室，浴室设有开放式淋浴间或位于郁郁葱葱的花园中的浴缸。别墅和套房提供客人所期望的所有豪华设施，包括 SALA 特色服务、屡获殊荣的水疗中心和宽敞的健身中心。 SALA Samui Choengmon Beach 热情好客和最先进的设施，是个人放松的真正定义。

10/9 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

