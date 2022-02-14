涛岛塞丽小屋度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

作为少数拥有私人海滩的度假村之一，Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao 的环境非常适合享受阳光、沙滩和大海。客人可以在金色沙滩上闲逛，品尝鸡尾酒，参加沙滩足球比赛，或尝试各种水上运动。 Sairee Hut 住宿反映了当地的影响以及国际住宿的舒适性。除了舒适的住宿环境外，它也很宁静，并保留了正宗涛岛的魅力。酒店还提供旅游服务，工作人员可以帮助您规划个性化的行程，让您充分利用在涛岛的时光。凭借齐全的热门设施以及友好和体贴的员工，难怪客人会下榻Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店