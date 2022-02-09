赛丽小屋度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

赛丽小屋度假村

Samui (SHA+)
8.6
通过
1844条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 0
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 1
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 2
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 3
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 4
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 5
Sairee Cottage Resort 度假村位于Sairee 海滩，就在涛岛的中心。自 1989 年以来，Sairee Cottage Resort 一直为客人提供个性化的服务，确保客人在这个美丽的岛屿上拥有完美的住宿体验。这家酒店坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中，提供各种住宿类型，从风景优美的花园景观洋房到带宽敞阳台和吊床的海滨洋房。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受免费出租车服务、无线网络- 公共区域的 Fi、餐厅、ATM 和友好的工作人员，以确保完美的假期体验。客人可以在海滩上闲逛一天，或在酒店的餐厅欣赏壮观的日落美景。 Sairee Cottage Resort 无疑是寻求在涛岛度过轻松无忧假期的旅客的绝佳选择。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是赛丽小屋度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

10/1 moo1,baan had sairee, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

