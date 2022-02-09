赛丽小屋度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sairee Cottage Resort 度假村位于Sairee 海滩，就在涛岛的中心。自 1989 年以来，Sairee Cottage Resort 一直为客人提供个性化的服务，确保客人在这个美丽的岛屿上拥有完美的住宿体验。这家酒店坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中，提供各种住宿类型，从风景优美的花园景观洋房到带宽敞阳台和吊床的海滨洋房。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受免费出租车服务、无线网络- 公共区域的 Fi、餐厅、ATM 和友好的工作人员，以确保完美的假期体验。客人可以在海滩上闲逛一天，或在酒店的餐厅欣赏壮观的日落美景。 Sairee Cottage Resort 无疑是寻求在涛岛度过轻松无忧假期的旅客的绝佳选择。

