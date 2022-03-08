S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is ideally situated in Phuket Airport; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, convenience store. The ambiance of S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, air purifier, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, children's playground, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.