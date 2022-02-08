BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
通过
1373条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 0
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 1
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 2
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 3
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 4
Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel - Image 5
+34 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Royal Princess Larn Luang offers value-for-money 4-star accommodation within 2.5 km of historic Wat Phra Kaeo and the Grand Palace. It features free parking, a pool and 6 dining options.

Guests of Royal Princess Larn Luang enjoy free shuttle services from the residence to MBK Shopping Centre, Siam Paragon Department Store and Central World Shopping Centre.

Modern rooms at Royal Princess are furnished with neutral colours and carpeted flooring. They are fitted with cable TV, a safe and internet access. A fridge and tea/coffee making amenities are also provided. Private bathrooms have a bathtub and hairdryer.

Surrounded by shady palms, the large outdoor pool provides a good place to relax. Later, head for the lobby Lounge & Bar where guests are assured of getting the night off to a fabulous start.

Guests can enjoy Cantonese cuisine at The Empress Chinese restaurant and authentic Japanese favourites at Mikado Japanese restaurant. A wide range of international fare are offered at Princess Café, while light snacks and refreshing drinks can be enjoyed at Princess Club, which is located on the hotel's top floor.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

269 Larn Luang Road, Pomprab, Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU