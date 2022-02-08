PATTAYA TEST & GO

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
7059条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Luxurious beach vacations await within the exclusive grounds of Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Located in South Pattaya, the multi award-winning 5-star hotels group provides the perfect private beachfront with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. The vibrant and lively Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is located in the heart of the property. Designed according to the concept of “Casual Luxury,” the hotel provides exceptional value for money offering all the facilities of a luxurious five star resort in a modern and breezy ambiance. Featuring Thai-modern and ultra-modern style decor, Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s well-appointed rooms offer a spectacular and cozy bedroom, sitting area and balcony. Free-WIFI together with a state-of-the-art IPTV system allows guests to fully enjoy and relax with dynamic in-room entertainment options. Guests’ facilities at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel include an infini-pool showcasing panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand, a freeform pool, 11 award-winning restaurants, fitness club, tennis and squash courts, Cliff Spa and beauty salon. Family friendly facilities also include Funtasea- Kids World and Verge – Games, Pool and Lounge, Pattaya’s coolest teen zone. If you wanted to explore Pattaya, the hotel is just 3 kilometres from the city centre and offers a shuttle service to and from designated spots at an additional cost. Royal Cliff also has a strong partnership with major Pattaya attractions offering exclusive promotions only available for its guests.

地址/地图

2 Kasetsin 2 Alley, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

