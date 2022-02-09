CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Riverside House Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
通过
232条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Riverside House Hotel is located in the Nawarat area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Riverside House Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Riverside House Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

地址/地图

101 Chiangmai-Lunphun RD. T. Watkate A.Muang ChiangMai, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

