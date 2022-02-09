BANGKOK TEST & GO

Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
通过
1689条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 0
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 1
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 2
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 3
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 4
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 5
+34 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Kapi, Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 13 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ramkhamhaeng 29 Pier, The Mall 3 Pier, Wat Thepleela Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 158 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

4 Ramkhamhaeng Soi 22 Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU