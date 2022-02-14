PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.7
更新于 February 14, 2022
Located in the lovely area of Cha Am Beachfront, The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the family fun, beaches, restaurants hub of Hua Hin / Cha-am. With its location just 7.0 Km from the city center and 207. Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Saiyoi Minimart, Cha Am Beach, Naresuan Camp. At The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

地址/地图

849/21 Petchkasem Road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

