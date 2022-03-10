PHUKET TEST & GO

Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
通过
1845条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Patong, Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. The hotel is located within walking distance of a vibrant walking street and famous Patong Beach. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. At Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include safety deposit boxes, a car park, tours, disabled facilities, and airport transfers. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Red Planet Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Raj – Uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

安达曼海滩套房酒店
7.8

818 评论
฿-1
奥地利花园 - 大班村
8.7

29 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迪瓦娜芭东华美达酒店
8.4

658 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店
9.1

195 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店
8.5

2007 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU