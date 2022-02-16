PHUKET TEST & GO

Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
通过
11955条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
[HOTENAME] is located in the center of Thailand’s southern capital, a lively and colorful destination featuring excellent dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Nearby services and attractions include the Hat Yai railway station, bus and coach transportation hubs, the must visit Kim Yong Market, Wat Hat Yai Nai, Songkhla Lake - the largest in Thailand - and a vibrant nightlife. The 148-room Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. The property also features meeting facilities and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Excellent service and amenities make Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) the perfect choice for travelers to this city.

地址/地图

152-156 Niphat Uthit 2 Road, Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

